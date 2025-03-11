BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, Zacks reports. BrainsWay had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

BrainsWay Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 million, a P/E ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 1.29. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

