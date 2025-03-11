Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 578.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOWL opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOWL shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

