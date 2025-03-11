The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.