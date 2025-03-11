Miller Financial Services LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after buying an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after buying an additional 258,370 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,320,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

