Miller Financial Services LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $586,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 109,107 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.