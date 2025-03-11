Fairway Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 259,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,295 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12,065.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 219,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 217,540 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VGIT stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

