Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 6,334 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,522,000. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 75,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

