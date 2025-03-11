Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.01. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

