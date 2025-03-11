Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.88 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.52.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $19,363,261.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $268,110. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,062 shares of company stock valued at $101,051,440 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.25. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.94 and its 200 day moving average is $166.24.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

