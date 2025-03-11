SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,879,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 9.7% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $534.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $577.24 and a 200-day moving average of $578.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.