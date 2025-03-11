Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Issues Earnings Results

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Genuit Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 3.74%.

Genuit Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GEN opened at GBX 358.50 ($4.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. Genuit Group has a 52 week low of GBX 340.50 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 518 ($6.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £889.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 369.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.24.

Insider Activity at Genuit Group

In other Genuit Group news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £28,481.70 ($36,670.14). 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

