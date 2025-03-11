Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WLDN

Willdan Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

WLDN stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.41. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 22,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.