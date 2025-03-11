Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,158,315 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 14.9% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $36,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 381,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.