Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,678 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

DFAC stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

