Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536,289 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $499,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

