Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inozyme Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 7.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

INZY opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.68. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Sanofi bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

