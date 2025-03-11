Tevogen Bio’s (TVGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Tevogen Bio Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of Tevogen Bio stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Tevogen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $7.61.
In other news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 88,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $97,370.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,040,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,533.50. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.
