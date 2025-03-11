Tevogen Bio’s (TVGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Tevogen Bio Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Tevogen Bio stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Tevogen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 88,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $97,370.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,040,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,533.50. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tevogen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tevogen Bio by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tevogen Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tevogen Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Featured Stories

