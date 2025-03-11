HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

CHRS stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 119,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 45,405 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 252,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

