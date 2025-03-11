BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,789,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,893 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for 3.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $249,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $118.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

