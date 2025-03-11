Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 4,272.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Rollins by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ROL opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

