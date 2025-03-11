Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,119,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.07. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.