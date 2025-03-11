Larson Financial Group LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,356 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

