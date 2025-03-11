Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,642,000 after buying an additional 2,674,807 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after buying an additional 2,353,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after buying an additional 2,132,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after buying an additional 1,784,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $132,405,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.