AGF Management Ltd. Has $44.04 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $316.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.24 and a 200 day moving average of $296.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.