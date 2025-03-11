Q4 Earnings Forecast for Jushi Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jushi in a research note issued on Sunday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Jushi’s FY2029 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Jushi Stock Down 8.0 %

JUSHF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Jushi has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.83.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi ( OTCMKTS:JUSHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.

