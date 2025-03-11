Geometric Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 500 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXON. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.38.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $515.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.19, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.14, for a total transaction of $875,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,499,683. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total transaction of $639,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,146 shares of company stock worth $3,262,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.