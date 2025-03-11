Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Declares $1.50 Dividend

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.52. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 10.88%.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

