Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded to Hold Rating by TD Securities

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $111.98 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.