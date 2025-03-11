Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 313 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $972,637,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,720,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,838,000 after acquiring an additional 173,058 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,027,000 after acquiring an additional 139,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IWD opened at $186.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.