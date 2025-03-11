Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded at William Blair

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 94.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $3,525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 278,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 33,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

