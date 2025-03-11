Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1245 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 196.3% increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Harmony Gold Mining has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years. Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HMY opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

