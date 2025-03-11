ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Announces $0.10 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Up 0.6 %

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN alerts:

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.