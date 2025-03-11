Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 972 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day moving average of $120.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

