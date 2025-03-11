CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CrowdStrike stock on March 7th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 2/12/2025.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 7.4 %

CRWD opened at $308.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 605.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

