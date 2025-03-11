Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

