GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 724 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

