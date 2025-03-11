iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) is Net Worth Advisory Group’s 8th Largest Position

Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLH. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.70. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.