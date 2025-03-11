Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,100,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

