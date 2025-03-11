Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $37.34 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,046,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,727 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $37,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

