Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Morton Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $303.83 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.53 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.32, for a total value of $993,565.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,177.60. The trade was a 23.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $1,419,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,560.58. The trade was a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,842,604 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.