NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $42,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

NIKE Trading Down 2.9 %

NKE opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.