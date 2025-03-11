Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 26,784 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $568,309,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,431 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 500.7% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,048,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,797,000 after purchasing an additional 873,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 509,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,280 shares of company stock worth $62,575,288. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Melius cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

