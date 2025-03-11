Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,177.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 776,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,826,000 after acquiring an additional 715,745 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 72.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period.

SUSA stock opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.18 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

