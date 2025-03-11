Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $49,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.27.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.37 and its 200-day moving average is $280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

