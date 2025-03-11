SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys 48,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for 2.7% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Vistra were worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.25. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.