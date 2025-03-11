King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 366,466 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,499,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,466 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $46,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

