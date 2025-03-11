Q3 Earnings Forecast for ABG Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2025 earnings at $26.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $248.13 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $202.98 and a 1 year high of $312.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.65. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

