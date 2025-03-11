Q3 Earnings Estimate for TSE:ESI Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 6.7 %

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$387.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.83.

Insider Activity at Ensign Energy Services

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,694.00. Corporate insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.