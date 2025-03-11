QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSGGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13, Zacks reports. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 88.29% and a net margin of 10.67%.

Shares of QSG stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.36. QuantaSing Group has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

