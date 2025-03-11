William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for Repligen Earnings

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued on Monday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Stock Down 12.0 %

RGEN opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. Repligen has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $200.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.61, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 235,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.